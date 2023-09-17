Texans' WR John Metchie III expected to make NFL debut against Colts after battling cancer last season

The Texans hope that Metchie can contribute this season to improve an offense led by second-overall pick C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston Texans' wide receiver John Metchie III is expected to make his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts after he missed his rookie season battling leukemia.

After receiving the all-clear ahead of training camp, Metchie missed the season opener last weekend against Baltimore due to a hamstring injury.

Back in August, he told the Associated Press he was feeling "110%" and actually felt better than he did in college.

The Texans hope that Metchie can contribute this season to improve an offense led by second-overall pick C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

Metchie had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Alabama in 2021. He hasn’t played in a game since tearing a knee ligament in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4, 2021.