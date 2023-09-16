Texans QB C.J. Stroud listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Colts

The No. 2 overall pick was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

HOUSTON — It's a matchup Houston Texans fans have been looking forward to ever since the draft: C.J. Stroud vs. Anthony Richardson. Both quarterbacks were among the top five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, but will the two actually face off this season?

In Friday's injury report, Stroud, the second overall pick in the NFL draft, was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury, along with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) ahead of the matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The team's top two safeties, Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip), will not play on Sunday.

This comes after a rough week one when the Baltimore Ravens took down the Texans, 25-9. Stroud's career got off to an odd start that game when he caught his own pass that was deflected into the air on his first attempt.

Pitre left the season opener with a chest injury and Ward was already inactive with his hip injury.

Watch the Texans take on the Colts on KHOU 11 Sunday at noon.