Houston Texans training camp: The offensive line and welcome back, Jonathan Joseph

The Houston Texans kicked off training camp on Wednesday, the team's first year under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

HOUSTON — The Texans are back on the field for Training Camp and this year…feels different.

Yes, I probably said that last year but this time I mean it, I promise. New head coach DeMeco Ryans has brought a new attitude into the building, something which offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil confirmed to KHOU 11 over the summer. A source also told me over the summer that the mood inside NRG Stadium is totally different than in years past. There’s a sense of that now, the Texans are on the right path in their rebuild.

So, aside from the energy and renewed optimism, what’s my big takeaway? I have two. Offensive line and Jonathan Joseph.

The revamped offensive line has three first-round picks on it, one of which just got a brand new contract extension. Right tackle Tytus Howard will be here for the foreseeable future which is great news for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense as a whole. A tough, dependable unit up front is necessary as the offense tries to establish an identity under the new coaching staff. They have great versatility, players than move around and they have depth.

The other takeaway from day 1 is the Texans hiring former defensive back Jonathan Joseph as their new assistant DB coach. Seeing Joseph work with the young defensive backs was refreshing. He’s running around with them, communicating what life is like in the NFL. That knowledge will be huge for players like Derek Stingley, Jr. who needs to have a great second year as he continues to develop into what the franchise hopes is the lock down corner of the future.