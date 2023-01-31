DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach

Ryans, 38, was drafted by Houston in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played six seasons for the Texans before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach, according to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera.

Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday.

Ryans, 38, just finished his sixth season as a Niners' staff member. The former Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker was hired by San Francisco as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. He was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Drafted in 2006, Ryans spent six seasons with the Texans and started his Houston career by winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He made the Pro Bowl twice as a member of the Texans.

Ryans eventually got traded to the Eagles in 2012 for a fourth-round draft pick. He played four seasons in Philadelphia before he retired.

The Texans interviewed several other qualified candidates before settling on Ryans. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants was one of the earlier candidates. Houston also brought in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for an interview before he withdrew.

Houston also managed to snag a high-profile interview with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. The Super Bowl winner had great things to say about the organization prior to completing an interview with the team.

"They've got really good draft capital," Peyton told Colin Cowherd on his show. "They're in a division that you can at least look at and say Indy, Jacksonville, Tennesse, that's nothing. I think there is growth potential immediately from their two or three wins."