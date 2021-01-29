Houston Texans officially name David Culley new head coach

Cully becomes the team's fourth head coach in franchise history.

HOUSTON — Longtime NFL coach David Culley has officially been named the new head coach for the Houston Texans.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Culley's hiring won't change Watson's decision on the trade.

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Culley, 65, was most recently an assistant head coach, pass coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Baltimore Ravens. Prior to joining the Ravens, Culley spent 2017- 2018 as the quarterbacks' coach for the Bills.

He's been an NFL coach for 27 years and has 43 overall seasons in coaching under his belt after a 16-year career on the collegiate level.

As an NFL coach, Cully has captured 10 division titles, made the playoffs in 17 different seasons and appeared in six conference championship games, appeared in six conference championship games.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to thank Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair for the amazing opportunity of being the next head coach of the Houston Texans,” said Culley. “To say that I am excited and that this is a dream come true is an understatement. Along the way, I have had countless people, organizations, family members and friends pour into me and prepare a path for me. My genuine hope is that this moment is as much theirs as it is mine. Let’s get to work and let’s do it together!”

The Texans interviewed a number of candidates for the job, including Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, current Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, current Texans quarterback Josh McCown and Brandon Staley before he was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers.