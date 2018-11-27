HOUSTON – The Houston Texans Cheerleaders named a new coach on Monday night after their longtime coach resigned in August.

Casey Potter will take over as coach of the squad. Alto Gary resigned in August.

In two lawsuits filed by some former cheerleaders, Gary had been accused of humiliating some cheerleaders by body-shaming them and even forcing one to duct tape her body because she was "skinny-fat."

In the first federal lawsuit, three former cheerleaders claimed they were subjected to harassment – including about their weight and ethnic background – by the team’s cheerleading director.

They also claim the director took no action after they reported to have been “physically assaulted by fans.”

PHOTOS: 2018 Houston Texans Cheerleaders make their debut at Draft Party

Photos: 2018-19 Texans Cheerleaders debut at Draft Party The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com The 2018-19 Houston Texans Cheerleaders made their debut at the Texans Draft Party Friday night at NRG Stadium. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com

Gary was the only defendant associated with the team named in the lawsuit.

Powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred represented five other former cheerleaders who sued the team, alleging they were bullied and forced to work in a hostile environment. They also complained they were only paid minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and were often not paid for all of the hours they worked.

PHOTOS: 2018 Texans Cheerleaders tryouts