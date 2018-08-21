HOUSTON – The Houston Texans longtime cheerleaders coach has resigned, the team confirms.

In two lawsuits filed by some former cheerleaders, Coach Alto Gary had been accused of humiliating some cheerleaders by body-shaming them and even forcing one to duct tape her body because she was "skinny-fat."

In the first federal lawsuit, three former cheerleaders claimed they were subjected to harassment – including about their weight and ethnic background – by the team’s cheerleading director.

They also claim the director took no action after they reported to have been “physically assaulted by fans.”

Gary was the only defendant associated with the team named in the lawsuit.

Here is a sample of some of the allegations against her:

During the 2017 football season, Coach Alto told one Cheerleader that she had “belly jelly” and she was a “chunky cheek.”

Before one game during the 2017 football season, Coach Alto took a cheerleader to a secluded area of the stadium and duct taped her stomach skin underneath her shorts. Coach Alto then brought that cheerleader in front of the rest of the squad and showed them how much “better it looks.” At the next practice Coach Alto pulled out a roll of duct tape and asked said cheerleader if she needed it.

“Coach Alto walked up to a cheerleader and poked her face asking her if she had gained her ‘freshman 15’ saying she looked like she ‘ate a plate of salt,’ ” the lawsuit alleged.

Alto also allegedly told a Hispanic cheerleader she couldn’t have straight hair and if she didn’t curl it, Alto said she would “find another Latina girl to replace her.”

After one game during the 2017 football season, Coach Alto entered into the cheerleader’s locker room wielding scissors and slashing hundreds of balloons, which spelled out “HTC” (Houston Texans Cheerleaders), merely because one cheerleader missed a step during a dance.

Powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred represented five other former cheerleaders who sued the team, alleging they were bullied and forced to work in a hostile environment. They also complained they were only paid minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and were often not paid for all of the hours they worked.

