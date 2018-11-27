HOUSTON - On Monday night, fans packed NRG Stadium with fans not only hoping to see the Texans get their 8th straight win, but to also honor the life of the team’s owner, Bob McNair.

“He’ll always be remembered as a person who brought football back to Houston,” said fan Eric Uribe. “I think there will be a few tears in the crowd with everyone remembering Mr. McNair.”

McNair was a true philanthropist, donating about $500M to various causes around Houston over the years.

He was remembered before kickoff during a special tribute which included the Texas A&M Singing Cadets, performing Amazing Grace, followed by a moment of silence.

In the field, McNair was in every play. His initials were decaled on Texans’ helmets and painted beneath their feet on the gridiron. All serving as reminders that McNair’s love of football and philanthropy will live on.

“He did a lot for the city of Houston,” said fan Cheri Gibbs. “He was a great man.”

“The beautiful thing about it, is all of his efforts and all of his actions, they have permeated throughout the entire city,” said fan Jeremy Barras. “I think it made Houston a more exciting and safe and just a fun city.”

