What are the chances on filling out a perfect bracket in NCAA basketball tournament?

HOUSTON — Every year, millions of people fill out a bracket for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. And while it is technically possible to get a perfect bracket, the absurdly overwhelming odds say it won’t likely happen.

In fact, there's never been a verified perfect bracket. Big casinos are so sure it won't happen that one is even willing to bet $100 million on it.

That's not all. Warren Buffet offered a $1 billion prize for a perfect bracket.

So what are the odds? They are 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Some things that are more likely?

Getting struck by lightning – 1 in 1.1 million odds.

Or getting bitten by a shark – 1 in 3.7 million.

Or getting hit by a falling satellite. The chance of that happening is about 1 in 21 trillion.

Or get this – you would even have better odds of winning both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in the same week. Those odds are 1 in 45 quadrillion.