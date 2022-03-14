March Madness Watch Party: Cheer on the Houston Cougars with KHOU 11

Join KHOU 11 to watch the Houston Cougars take on the UAB Blazers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament!

HOUSTON — Come cheer on the Houston Cougars men's basketball team this Friday as they take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers!

Join KHOU 11 at Avenida Houston for the Coogs official watch party to kick off March Madness.

Admission to the watch party is free and tickets for the event can be claimed on the Houston Cougars website.

The watch party will feature the Spirit of Houston Band, hosts from KHOU 11, a DJ, games, giveaways, great prizes, and most importantly, an even bigger TV than previous years to watch the game!

Tipoff for Friday's game against UAB is at 8:20 p.m. with doors for the watch party opening at 6:50 p.m.

The Road to March Madness

Last year's Final Four run was a first for the Coogs in over 30 years. Now they have a chance to make it back-to-back Final Four trips for the first time since the 1983-84 season.

Houston was finally able to take down Memphis on Sunday, giving them their eighth conference tournament championship, making it back-to-back championships for the Coogs.

It was the first time Houston had won both the conference regular season title and tourney title since 1992.

Houston finished the season 29-5 with a 15-3 record against the American Athletic Conference.

Senior and Atascocita's own Fabian White Jr. has been the leader for Houston this season, averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

White and guard Kyler Edwards have stepped up in the wake of Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark suffering season-ending injuries for the Coogs earlier in the season.

The Road to the Final Four

Houston lines up as the fifth seed in the South Region which features powerhouse Arizona as the top dog, followed by Villanova, Tennessee and Illinois.

A win in the first round would put the Coogs against the winner of Illinois and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Coogs also have some Texas company in their region, with 9-seed TCU awaiting in a potential Sweet Sixteen matchup.

Houston will travel to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for their first round matchup against the Blazers.

If they advance into the Round of 16, Houston will head west to San Antonio for games at the AT&T Center.

