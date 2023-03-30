Basketball players participating in HBCU All-Star game give away laptops to Houston seniors

The athletes will continue to connect with the community leading up to Sunday’s game, including an exclusive meet and greet with Cuney home residents.

HOUSTON — An added element to the jam-packed Final Four weekend will include the top basketball players from HBCUs who will be competing in an all-star game at Texas Southern University.

“This is important and quite frankly, it makes this weekend complete,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

But before the 24 players take the court for the 2023 HBCU All-Star game, they were part of an effort to give away laptops to all Jack Yates High School seniors.

“This is a moment in time where we must celebrate Black excellence, Black history, culture experiences at the highest level,” Travis Williams, the HBCU All-Star game founder said.

The nationally televised game will give an opportunity of a lifetime to the all-stars who will meet with pro-basketball scouts and get recognition.

“Being here is just an exciting moment altogether,” Joirdan Nicholas, a TSU all-star player said.

This game will also mark the first time an HBCU All-Star game will be played on an HBCU campus.

The 2023 HBCU All-Star game will be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. Not attending the game -- no worries. You can catch it LIVE on KHOU 11!