Final Four tickets drop below $60

This year's Final Four tickets are the cheapest since 2011 -- thanks to a unique set of teams, according to the CEO of TicketIQ.

HOUSTON — Houston is ready to host the Final Four, and while millions will tune in to watch college basketball on its biggest stage, hoops fans here in H-Town might have a unique opportunity to see it in person.

“Prices have dropped about half and you can get into either of the semis or the finals individually under 60 bucks," says TicketIQ Founder and CEO Jesse Lawrence.

According to Lawrence's no-fee ticket marketplace, Ticket IQ, this year’s Final Four tickets are the cheapest since 2011 -- thanks to a unique set of teams.

“That really is the driver and this year, with the exception of UConn, you know, these are not blue chip teams," Lawrence said. "This is not Duke, this is not Michigan."

Lawrence said that the semifinal game is technically sold out, but on secondary marketplaces like his, there are still some 6,000 tickets left.

“If it's under 60 bucks today, you know, could you get a ticket for $30 or $40 on game day? I think that's a reasonable bet," he said.

Compare those prices to the last two times Houston has held the final rounds of March Madness where the price for a ticket in 2016 were around $239 and in 2011 it were around $161.

But making this year more interesting is the fact the Astros open the season as World Series champs. Getting a seat at Minute Maid Park, Lawrence says, won’t be nearly as affordable.

“If you want a seat for Astros opening day, prices are actually $97, so meaningfully more expensive than either the semi-final or the final," Lawrence said.

And while you can go for really cheap and really high, if you can afford it, Lawrence said you can get some great deals on seats that normally might be entirely out of reach.