Jim Nantz receives standing ovation while calling his last Final Four run

"Behind every great sports moment, there's a storyteller," CBS Sports said in a tweet. "For decades, Jim Nantz has been the storyteller of the Men's Final Four."

HOUSTON — Legendary CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz was met with a standing ovation as he called one of the final Final Four games of his illustrious career on Saturday.

Editor's note: The above video is from March 31 when Nantz was honored with a key to the City of Houston.

Calling the Final Four in Houston is a fitting end for Nantz, who began his broadcast career in the city.

"You know how much I love this city," Nantz said on Friday as he was honored with a key to the city. "This is the greatest city in the world right here. And it runs in perfect symmetry with what this tournament espouses...and that is hope."

Nantz is giving up his college basketball broadcasting duties after Monday's championship game to spend more time with his family.

On Saturday, CBS Sports played a tribute to Nantz's career ahead of the games.

Behind every great sports moment, there’s a storyteller.



For decades, Jim Nantz has been the storyteller of the Men's Final Four. pic.twitter.com/8DPVx2WZki — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 1, 2023

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday proclaimed April 1, 2023, Jim Nantz Day in the city.

"You started your broadcasting career right here in Houston," Turner said. "You are a noted alumni...but the bottom line is that you're gonna be finishing broadcasting the Final Four right here you started."

The former Houston Coog said he was completely caught off guard and had no idea he would be getting this acknowledgment.

"I'm just grateful. My life has been so enriched by so many wonderful opportunities," Nantz said.