Legendary sportscaster Jim Nantz honored by city of Houston with proclamation

The legendary CBS Sports play-by-play announcer says he'll step away from calling college basketball games after the Final Four.

HOUSTON — Before he calls his last Final Four in Houston, CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz was honored by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday.

Nantz, a former member of the Houston Cougars golf team and former employee at KHOU 11, was given the key to the city as teams prepared to practice at NRG Stadium ahead of Saturday's Final Four games.

"You started your broadcasting career right here in Houston," Turner said. "You are a noted alumni...but the bottom line is that you're gonna be finishing broadcasting the Final Four right here you started."

Turner also proclaimed that April 1, 2023, will be Jim Nantz Day in the city.

"You know how much I love this city," Nantz said. "This is the greatest city in the world right here. And it runs in perfect symmetry with what this tournament espouses...and that is hope."

Nantz is giving up his college basketball broadcasting duties after Monday's championship game to spend more time with his family.

The 63-year-old has been with CBS since 1985. He's been the lead announcer for the NCAA Tournament since 1991 and has worked the Masters since 1986. Nantz has also been the lead voice for the network's coverage of the NFL since 2002.

After signing a new contract in 2021, Nantz said he would love to continue calling the Masters until at least 2035 when he turns 75 years old. It would also be his 50th Masters call.