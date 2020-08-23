Schroder, Paul help OKC over Houston 119-107 in OT

Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday nigh

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night and cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime - the first time he’s fouled out this season.

The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead. Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime.