Schroder, Paul help OKC over Houston 119-107 in OT

Credit: AP
Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul, right, tangles with Houston Rockets' Jeff Green during the third quarter of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night and cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime - the first time he’s fouled out this season.

The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead. Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

