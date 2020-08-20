Rockets take 2-0 playoff series lead over Thunder after 111-98 win

Houston faces Oklahoma City in Game 3 on Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — James Harden had 21 points and nine assists and the Houston Rockets made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-98 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook was out for the Rockets again with a right quad strain, but plenty of other Houston players picked up the slack, including Danuel House Jr., who scored 19 points.