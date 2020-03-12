The restaurant will be called "Thirteen," which of course is the Rocket star's jersey number.

HOUSTON — Despite reports a couple weeks ago that James Harden allegedly wants to leave the Houston Rockets, he may not want to leave Houston altogether.

He is reportedly opening a "fine dining" restaurant in H-Town soon, and he's holding a job fair to fill more than 100 positions.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from March and reports on Harden's appearance on the cover of GQ

A press release stated Thursday the restaurant will be called “Thirteen,” although no specific opening date was given.

They provided the following description: “Thirteen by James Harden aspires to create the finest experience for guests by combining the highest quality food and entertainment, with exceptional service in a cosmopolitan and entertaining atmosphere. The new restaurant is committed to providing a positive, safe and supportive work environment in which hospitality-minded employees are developed, trained and rewarded.”

It will be open everyday of the week except Monday.

Job fair information

The restaurant is holding a job fair Thursday, December 3 & Friday, December 4, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1923 Washington Avenue.

“The upcoming Houston restaurant, owned by eight-time NBA All-Star James Harden, is looking for restaurant and hospitality workers who have fine dining experience to fill full-time positions including Managers, Servers, Mixologists, Kitchen staff, Bussers, Barbacks, Valet, Hostesses and Security,” stated the press release.

“Candidates should dress to impress in professional attire and bring a copy of their resume and a valid ID to the job fair. For safety, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.”