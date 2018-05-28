HOUSTON – Back in January, when the prospect of the Houston Rockets taking down Golden State’s super team Warriors still seemed far-fetched to most objective observers, their first-year owner pondered the possibility of what might happen come playoff time.

Tilman Fertitta, the restaurant magnate who paid a then-record $2.2 billion to buy the team last summer, was spot-on in ways he couldn’t have known at the time.

“Let's look at the great teams,” he told USA TODAY Sports on the Jan. 4 night when the Rockets downed the Warriors at the Toyota Center. “Injuries have an impact. All we need is one team over here and one team over here to have an injury and we're healthy, and we win the championship. But I could put the greatest team together in the world, and (the Rockets) become unhealthy and somebody else is healthy, and we lose.”

So here we are, with the Warriors and Rockets facing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at the Toyota Center tonight and injuries having a massive impact on how this will all turn out. On the Rockets’ side, point guard Chris Paul missed Game 6 with the hamstring injury he suffered in Game 5 and is highly unlikely to play in Game 7. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be without a former Finals MVP in Andre Iguodala for the fourth consecutive game because of a left leg contusion.

We’ll never know what might have happened if these two teams were healthy from beginning to end in this series, but such are the harsh realities of pro sports. As for who’s going to move on to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals, here’s how the USA TODAY NBA staff sees it.

Sam Amick: No Chris Paul means the Rockets have no shot. Eric Gordon moving from the bench to the starting lineup leaves Houston with a major void in its second unit, and the dangerous Warriors defense will take advantage again. It's Warriors-Cavs part 4.

Warriors 110-97

Jeff Zillgitt: If Chris Paul were playing, I’d take the Rockets at home in a Game 7. But without Paul, it’s going to be tough to beat the Warriors, who are trying to win their third title in four seasons. Another Game 7 road winner after Cleveland just did it to Boston on Sunday? That’s what I’m going with, which sets up an unprecedented fourth consecutive finals between the same teams.

Warriors 101, Rockets 93

Michael Singer: It's a small victory for the Rockets (and the rest of the NBA) to even push the Warriors to this position, but the potential absence of Chris Paul will likely be too much to overcome. Any chance the Rockets have must see them muddy the game up on defense, impose their physicality on the Warriors and bury three-pointers. They need an excellent offensive game from James Harden, and Eric Gordon, Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker need to bring it on both ends.

Warriors 99, Rockets 94

AJ Neuharth-Keusch: Now that the Cavaliers have punched their ticket to the Finals, do you really think the Warriors are going to ruin the chance we see Part Four of this rivalry? By losing to a team that probably won’t have their second-best player? In a Game 7? Think again. The Warriors proved they can win in Toyota Center in Game 1, and after outscoring Houston 64-25 in the second half of Game 6, they come into this one with all the momentum.

Warriors 113, Rockets 102

