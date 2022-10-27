Here are the road closures around Minute Maid Park during the World Series

"Please be patient, arrive to your destination early & enjoy your stay," Houston police said in a tweet.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Whether you plan on going to Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros play in the World Series or if you're just going to be out and about in Houston this weekend, there are going to be some road closures you'll want to know about.

Starting at 4 p.m. before the games start on Friday and Saturday, the following roads and lanes will be closed around the Juice Box:

Texas Avenue from La Branch Street to Hamilton Street will be totally closed.

Preston Street from La Branch Street to Crawford Street will be totally closed.

Crawford Street from Capitol Street to Congress Avenue will be totally closed.

There will be lane closures on Hamilton Street from Texas Avenue to Congress Avenue.

There will be lane closures on Chenevert Street from Congress Avenue to Franklin Street.

There will be lane closures on Congress Avenue from Crawford Street to Hamilton Street.

There will be lane closures on Preston Street from Hamilton Street to Chartres Street.

After the game ends, Congress Avenue will close from Jackson Street to Chartres Street.

"Please be patient, arrive to your destination early & enjoy your stay," Houston police said in a tweet.

⛔⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT for @Astros #WorldSeries home games:



If you plan on traveling in downtown Friday or Saturday, note these closures around Minute Maid Park. Closures begin at 4 pm each day.



Please be patient, arrive to your destination early & enjoy your stay!⚾#houtraffic https://t.co/mEZUPn7eUO pic.twitter.com/prRi6d887x — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 27, 2022