'We just couldn't be happier' | World Series means major league bucks for Houston

Houston First estimates a $12 to 14 million economic impact per home game during this year's World Series.

HOUSTON — An Astros World Series berth means big business for Houston.

It goes well beyond the bustling team store.

"We are sold out,” Hyatt Place downtown director of sales Aerial Washington said.

Her hotel would normally be about half full during a typical night this time of year.

"In the fall, it slows down a little bit," Washington said. "But when it comes to the Houston Astros or any type of good game or event going on, then we definitely fill up and see a lot of occupancy.”

Folks will also be filling restaurants and bars, like Kirby Ice House, which was already prepping for Friday night’s first game early Thursday.

“I mean, we’re expecting standing room only," Kirby Ice House manager Andy Turner said. "We’ve actually enclosed part of our parking lot and expanded our patio and added two TVs to accommodate more seating for the higher volume crowd.”

The @astros team store is scoring thanks to another #WorldSeries berth. But bars, hotels and plenty of other Houston businesses will see a big boost too. I’ll explore the economic impact coming up on @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/siAWvV3bAq — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 27, 2022

Experts said out-of-towners, including those from Philadelphia, will help account for higher profits all over the city.

"We saw $8 to $9 million in the division series," Houston First president and CEO Michael Heckman said. "When the Yankees were in town, it was $10 to $12 million per game. And the World Series, we’re expecting between $12 and $14 million in economic impact per home game that will be here in Houston.”

Beyond the money, Heckman said the marketing opportunity might be priceless.

"It’s the national if not global stage that the eyes will be on Houston," Heckman said. "So we just couldn’t be happier.”

Fans may want another four-game sweep.