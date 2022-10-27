Downtown Houston security on alert as World Series gets started

Houston police and public safety officials rolled out security plans including extra officers and major road closures around Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — It's been one heck of a postseason run so far for the Houston Astros and the stage is set for Game 1 on Friday.

The Houston Police Department rolled out security plans for the fourth World Series run in six years.

"This is nothing new to us," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "We just want a respectful, fun environment when people can talk a little bit of noise and have fun, and may the best team win."

Weather is expected to be an issue Friday with rain in the forecast. Add in street closures beginning at 4 p.m. and tens of thousands flowing into downtown, it'll be a slow go. Public safety officials asking you to get out there early.

"There will be a large amount of people in the footprint, we appreciate the workers, the residents and the visitors to the footprint, and we appreciate the patience because that's what we're going to need," Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said.

HPD will have extra officers out patrolling parking lots both in uniform and street clothes. Multiple agencies will have officers on site to keep people safe.

That security extends into the ballpark, especially after a scare in the ALCS when a fan rushed the field and approached Jose Altuve.

"It's very serious when a spectator breaches that ... it's dangerous to our players," Finner said. "I want you to know that MLB has banned that individual for life. He went to jail for trespassing. There are going to be additional security officers and police officers."

HPD also warned fans to be wary of ticket scams. If you're buying a ticket, make sure it's from a legit seller.

Guns won't be allowed in the ballpark so leave them at home.

Drones are banned within 1.5 miles of Minute Maid Park.

If possible, use a rideshare service and do not drink and drive. The rideshare drop-off point is at La Branch and Preston.