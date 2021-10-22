Yordan Álvarez earns ALCS MVP honors

HOUSTON — Two years after winning an AL Rookie of the Year Award, Yordan Álvarez has an AL Championship Series MVP to add to his trophy case.
The 24-year-old Cuban was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple for the Houston Astros in Friday night’s pennant-winning 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
He drove in the go-ahead run and scored the second.
Álvarez hit .522 with one homer, three doubles, the triple and six RBIs in Houston’s six-game victory.
He got nine hits in his last 13 at-bats, raising his postseason average to .441 with two homers and nine RBIs.
Astros advance to World Series
With the win, Houston advances to the World Series, where they'll take on either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves.
The World Series gets underway on Tuesday. Here's the schedule. If Atlanta wins, Houston has home field advantage. If Los Angeles does, the World Series starts out west. Atlanta leads the series 3-2.