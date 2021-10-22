Yordan Álvarez earns ALCS MVP honors

Alvarez hit .522 with one homer, three doubles, a triple and six RBIs in Houston’s six-game victory.

HOUSTON — Two years after winning an AL Rookie of the Year Award, Yordan Álvarez has an AL Championship Series MVP to add to his trophy case.

The 24-year-old Cuban was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple for the Houston Astros in Friday night’s pennant-winning 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

He drove in the go-ahead run and scored the second.

Álvarez hit .522 with one homer, three doubles, the triple and six RBIs in Houston’s six-game victory.

He got nine hits in his last 13 at-bats, raising his postseason average to .441 with two homers and nine RBIs.

Yordan Alvarez is the 2021 ALCS MVP. 🏆#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/JPgwq0DTCq — Houston Astros (@astros) October 23, 2021

Astros advance to World Series

With the win, Houston advances to the World Series, where they'll take on either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves.