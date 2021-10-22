Follow along: Astros ready to close out Red Sox in Game 6

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are one win away from clinching a spot in the World Series. The Boston Red Sox stand in their way. Houston has won the last two games to take a 3-2 ALCS over Boston, but the job's not done yet.
Game 6 is at Minute Maid Park tonight. Game 7 -- if necessary -- is at Minute Maid Park tomorrow night.
Tonight, Houston sends Luis Garcia up against Boston's Nathan Eovaldi, who happens to be from down the road in Alvin.
It was a party outside Minute Maid Park before the game. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul found some excited fans. And David was a little excited himself!
The first pitch will be tossed out by Sister Mary Catherine of the 'Rally Nuns.'
Throughout the game, we'll post updates on this page, along with your fan photos as we get them in.