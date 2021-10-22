Follow along: Astros ready to close out Red Sox in Game 6

Houston hosts Boston in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are one win away from clinching a spot in the World Series. The Boston Red Sox stand in their way. Houston has won the last two games to take a 3-2 ALCS over Boston, but the job's not done yet.

Game 6 is at Minute Maid Park tonight. Game 7 -- if necessary -- is at Minute Maid Park tomorrow night.

Tonight, Houston sends Luis Garcia up against Boston's Nathan Eovaldi, who happens to be from down the road in Alvin.

It was a party outside Minute Maid Park before the game. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul found some excited fans. And David was a little excited himself!

#Astros fans are ready for a win tonight...and apparently so is @DavidPaulKHOU! We want to see how ready YOU are. Tweet us your @astros fan pics or text them to 713-526-1111. #ForTheH #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/I9mr8MtfXG — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 22, 2021

The first pitch will be tossed out by Sister Mary Catherine of the 'Rally Nuns.'

Sister Mary Catherine set to throw out the first pitch tonight before Game 6. The Rally Nuns will be here in full force. #Astros pic.twitter.com/OqtN9tDkxn — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 22, 2021