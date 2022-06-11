Here's what Yordan Alvarez's dad was thinking as his son went deep in World Series Game 6

I asked Yordan Alvarez's father about what he was thinking when his son hit that go ahead home run in Game 6 of the World Series. He walks me through the entire at bat from his perspective. "When he came with that fast at 100 mph...we were waiting for it, I felt like I hit it." pic.twitter.com/IyU5YEDEM1

"Like him, I was so concentrated … I even got up from my chair and stood in the aisle a little bit and I had my hands on my hips. Every pitch they made to him … I would say to him, ‘Relax, relax. It’s outside, it’s outside … don’t swing. That’s what gave me the confidence in that at-bat because he wasn’t chasing. To see his calmness and his serenity in the moment … I knew we were good. The first pitch at around 95 mpm … he was a little out in front. I said … well, if that’s what the pitcher starts with, then this guy is here to throw fastballs and that’s where we’ll get him. He threw two bad breaking balls … Yordan let them go. Then, when he came back with that 100 mph fastball … we were waiting for it. Even I felt like I hit it.”