Feeling confident, Astros fans? World Series tickets are now on sale

The Astros are two wins away from punching another ticket to the World Series.

Major League Baseball isn't wasting any time when it comes to World Series tickets. They're already on sale even though we don't know yet which teams will win the American League or National League Championship Series.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 20.

The tickets don't come cheap either. When we checked the Houston Astros website Friday afternoon they had standing-room-only seats for $290. For the record, they're also on sale on the Yankees website.

The Astros have the upper hand over the Yankees in the best-of-seven series and need just two more wins to punch their second straight ticket to the World Series.

After winning Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park, the teams headed to New York for Games 3 and 4 and, if necessary, Game 5. They'll come back to Houston for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.

2022 World Series schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28; time TBD

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29; time TBD

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31; time TBD

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1; time TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2; time TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4; time TBD (if necessary)