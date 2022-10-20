Fan runs on field to hug Astros star Jose Altuve during Game 2 of ALCS

The Astros legend handled the situation with class and gave the fan what he wanted: a hug.

HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros led the Yankees 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Champion Series, a fan ran onto the field to give Jose Altuve a big hug before being escorted away by security.

After the brief embrace, security was quick to escort the adoring fan off the field.

According to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera, the fan told Altuve, "I spent all my money on the game, we need to win."

Altuve responded by saying, "Yes we will."

The star said he was willing to take a picture with the fan, but security arrived before he could.

The Astros managed to hold onto their lead after the incident with the fan and won 3-2, extending their lead in the series with the Yankees to 2-0.

Game 3 is in New York on Saturday.

