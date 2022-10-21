Lance McCullers Jr. to start Game 4 after being hit by champagne bottle

HOUSTON — Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound for the Houston Astros in Games 3 and 4 respectively as American League Championship Series shifts to the Bronx this weekend.
Astros manager Dusty Baker made the announcement at a press conference Friday morning following their 3-2 win in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Baker said McCullers suffered a “mishap” but would be ready for Game 4 after throwing a bullpen. The manager explained he wanted to give him an extra day to recover.
McCullers was hit by a champagne bottle in the elbow and suffered a small cut and swelling during the celebration after eliminating the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series.
"Unfortunately, after the victory in Seattle, I caught a spare champagne bottle to the elbow bone," McCullers said. "I'm OK. It's just a little bit of welling. Not a huge deal."
McCullers said the team wanted to just make sure he was given a few extra days off.
"It was really no one's fault, it was just an accident," he said.
McCullers said he was hit when people were passing by in the locker room.
The Astros lead the series 2-0 with Games 3 and 4 in New York on Saturday and Sunday. If necessary, Game 5 will also be in New York. After that, the series would shift back to Houston for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.
“It was important for us to get these two games at home,” Baker said. “We're both tough at home. We're just a little better than them on the road. We know we have our work cut out for us."
Javier was 11-9 during the regular season with a 2.54 ERA. He appeared in 30 games with 25 starts.
He said seeing teammates Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have success gives him the confidence to do the same, to be able to ask them questions on how to approach hitters and have similar success will be key.
"I'm very appreciative of God for giving me this opportunity...as always, just prepare to make sure to give us the best chance to win," Javier said Friday.