World Series returns to Houston for another do-or-die game for the Astros

With a Houston win, the World Series goes to a Game 7. If they don't, it's all over.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are back at it in the World Series tonight. Game 6 is back at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros need a win to stay alive and force a Game 7. If Atlanta wins, it’s over. The Braves are sending Max Fried to the mound on a full five days rest. Astros rookie Luis Garcia starts on only three days of rest. First pitch is at 7:09 p.m.

If there is a Game 7, it'll be tomorrow night at Minute Maid Park.

Rally nuns are back!

Hey, Astros fans! We have some great news that'll help you breathe just a little easier as we head to Game 6 of the World Series.

The "Rally Nuns" will be in attendance!

The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province, aka the "Rally Nuns," have become a symbol of good faith for the Astros. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale first invited the sisters to the home games of the ALCS and the team won every single game they attended. The sisters came back for Game 1 and 2 of the World Series and the 'Stros walked away from Game 2 with a win. So they’ve got a pretty good winning percentage!

World Series tickets are available, but it’ll cost you

As of Tuesday morning, KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi said there were roughly 4,000 tickets left. For standing-room-only tickets, there were some that were about $400 apiece. And if you want better seats? We’re looking at $1,200 or more.

Astros Street Fest

Fans can get ready to cheer on the Astros before the games at Astros Street Fest. Street Fest starts three hours before game time and fans will need a ticket to take part. Fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, inflatable games and more. You can learn more at Astros.com/StreetFest.

Getting to Minute Maid Park

There are plenty of surface lots and parking garages in the area. You can find the best one by downloading the Park Whiz mobile app. It will show you how much each lot costs, and it also lets you book a space in advance. Another app that does the same thing is called Park Houston.

You can also take the train to the game! METRO rail purple line riders should exit at the Convention District station, then walk two blocks north to the ballpark. Keep in mind though, the trains share lanes with street traffic, so getting home could take longer.