Battle of the beads: While Joc Pederson and Braves fans have pearls, Astros fans have their beads

KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow set out to find out why fans and one player are wearing pearls. And we offered them Astros Rosary beads.

ATLANTA — The pressure is on as the Astros face elimination in Game 5 of the World Series.

And while there’s a battle happening on the baseball diamond, it’s a different piece of jewelry that’s making headlines off the field.

Atlanta Braves fans have their pearls. They were popularized by Braves player Joc Pederson, whose pearls went viral when he wore them during the National League Championship Series. That continued during the World Series and when you look around Atlanta, you see the replica pearls everywhere.

Reporter Shern-Min Chow set out to find the significance of the pearls

"We have been searching for a higher meaning from Joc Pederson,” one fan told Shern-Min. “But he hasn’t given us one.”

You can see some of the other responses she heard here.

So we showed Braves’ fans some of the beads that Houston fans wore. The Astros Rosary beads were made popular after the 2017 season. We asked Braves fans to try them on.

“I ain’t putting them on,” said one young Braves’ fan.

Back in 2017 during our first World Series win, Anunciatin, the church across from Minute Maid, started making Astros Rosaries. And they took off.

And now we have the ‘rally nuns!’