Astros

Astros return to Houston after Game 5 win in Atlanta

There's more work to do, but at least we get to handle it on our home turf!

HOUSTON — The boys are back in town!

A slew of buses dropped off the Good Guys at Minute Maid Park on Monday afternoon.

The Astros got home after spending the weekend in Atlanta, playing Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series.

Houston now hosts the Braves in Game 6, and hopefully, Game 7 at the Juice Box.

The Astros staved off elimination with a Game 5 win on Sunday night in which they gave up a grand slam in the first inning.

GAME RECAP: Astros stay alive with 9-5 win over Braves in Game 5 of World Series

Game 6 will be at MMP on Tuesday and if the Astros win, Game 7 will be on Wednesday.

Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Phil Maton were some of the players seen exiting the buses on Monday.

Here's some video of the 'Stros getting off the buses on Monday:

