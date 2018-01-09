HOUSTON — Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in a three-run sixth inning that led the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Jaime Barria (9-8) scattered three hits and one walk in six innings to improve to 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in six starts in August. He was much sharper than his last outing against the Astros last Saturday, when he gave up four runs and five hits in three innings of the Angels' 8-3 loss.

Justin Anderson struck out one in a perfect seventh. Ty Buttrey got into a jam in the eighth inning when Josh Reddick singled with no out before pinch-hitter Tony Kemp gave Houston its first extra-base hit of the night with a double on a liner to right field. Alex Bregman walked with one out to load the bases, but Buttrey struck out Jose Altuve before Carlos Correa popped out to end the inning.

Blake Parker allowed one hit and walked one in a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (2-1) was replaced by Collin McHugh after walking Kole Calhoun to start the sixth inning. An error by McHugh allowed Calhoun to advance to second before a single by David Fletcher sent him to third.

Mike Trout's sacrifice fly put the Angels up 1-0, and Simmons followed one out later with his homer into the left-field seats.

The Astros went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position on a night manager A.J. Hinch was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Eric Cooper between the third and fourth innings as they lost their second straight game.

The Angels had a chance to add on in the ninth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs. But Hector Rondon sat down the next three batters to leave them empty-handed.

Valdez was charged with a run and two hits while walking three in five-plus innings for his first loss after winning his last two games.

The Astros had runners at first and third with one out in the third after singles by Martin Maldonado and George Springer, but Barria retired Bregman and Altuve to escape the jam. Correa singled to start Houston's fourth before Barria retired the last nine batters he faced. He was replaced by Anderson to start the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: C Brian McCann (knee surgery) and OF Jake Marisnick (groin) will be activated from the disabled list on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Josh James will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday to make his major league debut for Houston against Felix Pena (1-4, 4.52 ERA). The 25-year-old James, who was selected in the 34th round of the 2014 draft, has 171 strikeouts in 23 games with 21 starts combined between Double-A Corpus Christi and Fresno.

