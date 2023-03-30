'My favorite Yankee killer' | Why did Mark Wahlberg give the 'Play ball' call before Astros opener?

It may have had something to do with his pal, Alex Bregman.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The World Series champions Houston Astros got back to work in the regular season Thursday night. The team was taking on the Chicago White Sox in the season opener.

There were plenty of festivities to get things started. Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion was throwing out the first pitch and Houston native Cody Johnson was on the national anthem. The ‘Play Ball’ call? That went to actor Mark Wahlberg.

But wait – isn’t he a Red Sox fan? So then why is he there as part of the hype to get the Astros’ season started?

It may have had something to do with Alex Bregman. Here's what Wahlberg had to say about the Astros' slugging third-baseman.

"He’s an amazing guy and he’s also my favorite Yankee killer of all time," said Walhberg before the White Sox-Astros game. "I’ve been a big, big fan of his for a while. We just became close friends. I’m just here to support him. I was rooting for him all the way through, of course, when my Red Sox were out, you know, I was right on the Astros bandwagon. Of course, once they swept the Yankees, he became my favorite Yankee killer.”

Here at Minute Maid Park, it's @markwahlberg , who's friends with Alex Bregman @ABREG_1.

"He's my favorite Yankee killer of all-time."

Mark will be saying 'play ball' before tonight's game @KHOU pic.twitter.com/QaS3DBgm5p — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) March 30, 2023

Known Houston Astro fan Mark Wahlberg. pic.twitter.com/UUKXgdsLbL — Houston Astros (@astros) March 30, 2023

While supporting Bregman by being at Minute Maid Park, he said he was willing to support injured Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve in a different way.

“I am also willing to donate either one of my thumbs to Jose Altuve. We’re all good. I’m a big fan," he said.