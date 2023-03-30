'Ready2Reign' | Astros release Opening Day lineup

Noticeably missing from the lineup is second baseman Jose Altuve, who underwent surgery on his thumb earlier this month.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros released their starting lineup for Opening Day Thursday as they get ready to take on the Chicago White Sox.

Noticeably missing from the lineup is second baseman Jose Altuve, who underwent surgery on his thumb earlier this month after being hit by a pitch while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

The lineup for position players:

Jeremy Peña - Shortstop

Alex Bregman - Third base

Yordan Alvarez - Left field

Josè Abreu - First base

Kyle Tucker - Right field

Yainer Diaz - Designated hitter

Jake Meyers - Center field

Martín Maldonado - Catcher

Mauricio Dubón - Second base

Framber Valdez will take the mound as the starting pitcher.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear orange for an Orange Out of Minute Maid Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:08 p.m.

Astros 2023 season preview

After winning the second World Series title in franchise history, the Astros are favorites to repeat in 2023 despite losing Justin Verlander, the AL Cy Young Award winner, in free agency.

Houston’s rotation should still be in good shape with Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier leading the young group and Hunter Brown is expected to take the next step after seeing limited work as a rookie last season.

The lineup remains largely intact, with the one big change at first base where the Astros added José Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, to replace Yuli Gurriel. But the team sustained a big blow in spring training when Jose Altuve broke his right thumb when he was hit by a pitch playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The 2017 AL MVP needs surgery and new GM Dana Brown said Altuve will be out for “a while,” leaving Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley to fill in.

Astros Opening Day pre-game festivities

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion will throw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park.

Country star and Houston native Cody Johnson will sing the national anthem and actor Mark Wahlberg will make the play ball call.