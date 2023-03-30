Astros Opening Day 2023: Defending World Series champs 'Ready 2 Reign'

The Astros will unveil their 2022 World Series Championship banner during the pregame festivities.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The excitement returns to Minute Maid Park as the World Series Champion Houston Astros are just hours away from Opening Day.

The Astros will unveil their 2022 World Series Championship banner during the pregame festivities.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange for an Orange Out of Minute Maid Park.

Astros 2023 season preview

After winning the second World Series title in franchise history, the Astros are favorites to repeat in 2023 despite losing Justin Verlander, the AL Cy Young Award winner, in free agency.

Houston’s rotation should still be in good shape with Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier leading the young group and Hunter Brown is expected to take the next step after seeing limited work as a rookie last season.

The lineup remains largely intact, with the one big change at first base where the Astros added José Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, to replace Yuli Gurriel. But the team sustained a big blow in spring training when Jose Altuve broke his right thumb when he was hit by a pitch playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The 2017 AL MVP needs surgery and new GM Dana Brown said Altuve will be out for “a while,” leaving Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley to fill in.

Astros top hitters

DH Yordan Alvarez (.306, 37 HRs, 97 RBIs, 1.019 OPS), 2B Jose Altuve (.300, 28, 57, 39 doubles), RF Kyle Tucker (.257, 30, 107, 25 SBs), 1B José Abreu (.304, 15, 75, 40 doubles, 183 hits for White Sox).

Astros projected rotation

LH Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA, 194 Ks, 3 CGs), RH Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54, 194 Ks), RH José Urquidy (13-8, 3.94), RH Luis Garcia (15-8, 3.72), RH Hunter Brown (2-0, 0.89 in 7 games, 2 starts.)

Astros key relievers

RH Ryan Pressly (3-3, 2.98 ERA, 33 saves), RH Rafael Montero (5-2, 2.37, 14 saves), RH Ryne Stanek (2-1, 1.15 in 59 games), RH Bryan Abreu (4-0, 1.94 in 55 games).

Astros Opening Day pre-game festivities

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion will throw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park.

Country star and Houston native Cody Johnson will sing the national anthem and actor Mark Wahlberg will make the play ball call.

And don't forget about Opening Day Street Fest, which will feature live music, face painters, caricature artists, food trucks and more from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You must have a ticket to the game to take part in the Street Fest.

What time is the Houston Astros game?

The first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. at Minute Maid Park as the Astros host the Chicago White Sox to start a seven-game homestand. According to the Astros' website, Houston has not lost on Opening Day since moving to the American League.

Astros vs White Sox matchup

Houston went 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home a season ago. The Astros averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.2 extra-base hits per game.

Chicago went 81-81 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The White Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 149 home runs.

Who are the starting pitchers for Astros vs White Sox?

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros while Dylan Cease will start for the White Sox.

Fanduel Sportsbook MLB line

Astros -155, White Sox +132; over/under is 7 runs

Injuries for Astros vs White Sox