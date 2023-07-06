Astros star placed on 10-day injured list for oblique discomfort

The team said his placement is retroactive to July 4, when he was scratched from the game after batting practice.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros officially placed second baseman Jose Altuve on the 10-day injured list on Thursday citing left oblique discomfort.

The team said his placement is retroactive to July 4, when he was scratched from the game after batting practice. He should be back after the All-Star break.

"It's tough to take, but you gotta move on. You have no choice," manager Dusty Baker said after Houston's 4-1 win over Colorado on Tuesday. "You feel terrible, especially for the injured player and for the team but you have no choice."

Altuve started the season on the IL after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic. He also missed time in June after tweaking his oblique.

He has only played 32 games this season but has been his usual self when he has been on the field.