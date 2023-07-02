Alvarez, Valdez named to 2023 AL All-Star team

Yordan Alvarez was selected via the fan vote while Framber Valdez was selected by MLB.

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez were selected to the 2023 American League All-Star Game.

Alvarez was selected by the players while Valdez was selected by MLB.

It's the second straight season the pair had made the All-Star team.

Last year, Valdez became the first Astros pitcher to earn a win in an All-Star Game when he got the W in an American League team win at Dodger Stadium. He tossed a scoreless inning of relief in the 3-2 victory.

Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the team for the second straight season. His entire coaching staff will join him.

Houston has 29 All-Star selections since 2017, more than any other American League team in that span.

The All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.