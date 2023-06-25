'Part of my life' | Astros manager Dusty Baker shares his passion for wine

These days, when he's away from the diamond, his passion is wine.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is a man of many stories.

He's been around a long time and seen a lot, including inventing the high five. These days, when he's away from the diamond, his passion is wine.

This week he finally gave fans a chance to see a different side of him so they could enjoy his other passion.

"It's part of my life and part of what I do," Baker said. "During the offseason at least. There are some people here that wanted to taste my line here in Texas and, you know, they liked it."

The Astros skipper teamed up with Specs and a couple of restaurants across Houston to let fans sample Baker Family Wines. What was once a way to walk around the vineyards and calm himself is now something only a handful of people have accomplished.

"You know there aren't many Black vintners around the country," Baker said.

It's all part of a way for the 'Stros manager to give back to the city that loves him so much.

"I love them, too," Baker said. "It's been the best move of my life."