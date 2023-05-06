Here's where you can go grape stomping in the Houston area in 2023

Texans will participate in the annual grape stomping tradition over the next several months.

HOUSTON — It's that time of year again for Texans as grape stomping season is upon us!

Over the next several months, vineyards across the Lone Star State will participate in the annual grape stomping tradition.

Vineyards in Texas generated more than $20 billion in economic activity last year. The Texas Hill Country may be home to Texas wine country, but here are a few vineyards around Houston where you can crush those lovely grapes.

Just be sure to check the winery's website or Facebook page for upcoming events and times.