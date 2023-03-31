Check out the Astros 2022 World Series championship rings

With a win over the Phillies last year, the Astros not only earned the top spot in baseball but also made sure they'd add to their jewelry collection.

With a win over the Phillies last year, the Astros not only earned the top spot in baseball but also made sure they'd receive new rings.

The team tweeted about some details on Friday, the same day the players and coaches got their hardware.

About the rings

624 diamonds

12 genuine orange sapphires

43 genuine blue sapphires

15.30 carats

Those are the hard facts about the rings, but the real glory is in the details.

Each ring features the player's signature on the inside and the team's "Level(ed) Up" slogan on the bottom. Also inside the ring, the three logos of the teams they beat in the playoffs and the series results are engraved.

Details behind the diamonds. pic.twitter.com/jgDUeI4TG3 — Houston Astros (@astros) March 31, 2023

Two orange sapphires on one side of the ring were put there to honor the two no-hitters Astros pitchers threw in 2022, one in the regular season and one in the World Series. On the same side, there's an image of Minute Maid Park since that's where the team clinched the series. Sixty diamonds around the bezel are in honor of the 60th season for the Houston Astros. Each player's number is in yellow gold with diamonds.

On the other side of the ring, a single diamond represents the first World Series won at home. Two other stones represent the two World Series wins in Astros' history. The championship year (2022) is in yellow gold and filled with 29 diamonds. Six diamonds at the bottom of the Commissioner's Trophy represent the team's six straight ALCS appearances.

