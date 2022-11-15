How to get a holiday photo with baseball's best mascot, the one and only Orbit!

The World Series Champion Houston Astros are offering fans the chance to pose for pictures with Orbit the first weekend in December.

HOUSTON — Astros fans can continue the World Series celebration by getting holiday photos with Orbit, the best mascot in the big leagues!

The photo shoots will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

You need to book your photo session in advance by Dec. 1 at noon and space is limited!

The cost for the 30-minute time slot is $199 for up to eight people.

High-resolution photos will be emailed the following week.

Orbit holiday card restrictions

Your session may include up to eight people

No pets of any kind will be permitted into Minute Maid Park

If you are late or miss the photo session slot you are scheduled for, rescheduling cannot be guaranteed

No lewd or inappropriate photos may be taken. The policy is at the sole discretion of the Houston Astros and its representatives.

Signs or attire displaying political messaging will not be permitted in your photos.

Health and safety

People who have tested positive for, or displayed any signs or symptoms of, COVID-19 in the past 14 days, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or are at high risk of contracting the virus must stay home.

Wash your hands frequently and utilize the hand sanitizer stations located throughout the stadium.

Should conditions surrounding the pandemic or other acts of God deem it unsafe for photos to be taken inside Minute Maid Park on these days, the photo sessions may be canceled with a refund.

Fun facts about Orbit

Height: Can you really put a measurement on FUN?

Weight: A lot less in outer space

Species: Homerunus Spectacularus

Birthplace: Foul Territory of the Grand Slam Galaxy

Age: How long is a light-year?

Favorite Foods: Moon Pies, astronaut ice cream, BBQ and breakfast tacos

Favorite Movies: E.T., Men in Black, Star Wars

Favorite Book: The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Favorite Color: Blue and orange... and green

Favorite Dance Move: The moonwalk

Likes: Hugs, high fives, stars and Astros fans

Dislikes: Black holes, evil emperors