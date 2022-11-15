World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, David Hensley take in Rockets game at the Toyota Center

HOUSTON — A couple of short stops made a short stop at the Houston Rockets game against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night.
Houston Astros players Jeremy Peña and David Hensley were spotted in the crowd at Toyota Center.
Peña, the World Series MVP, who was fresh off a huge event with fans at Raising Cane's, got crowd fired up with an appearance on the Jumbotron, in a throwback Rockets jacket.
He also tossed autographed baseballs to the crowd. Unfortunately, the Rockets fell to the Clippers, 122-106.
Fans camp out for hours ahead of Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña's shift at Raising Cane's
Despite the chilly temperatures and gloomy weather, Houston Astros fans brought their energy and appetite to Raising Cane's on Monday!
Hundreds camped out overnight and waited hours to get a glimpse of rookie.
Once he arrived, Peña spent some time leveling up with some lunch before he was trained to work the drive-thru and counter. Fans overtook the parking lot of the shopping center before he started his shift.