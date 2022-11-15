World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, David Hensley take in Rockets game at the Toyota Center

The Astros star rookie got the crowd excited when he was spotlighted on the Jumbotron and tossed autographed baseballs to the crowd.

Houston Astros players Jeremy Peña and David Hensley were spotted in the crowd at Toyota Center.

Peña, the World Series MVP, who was fresh off a huge event with fans at Raising Cane's, got crowd fired up with an appearance on the Jumbotron, in a throwback Rockets jacket.

He also tossed autographed baseballs to the crowd. Unfortunately, the Rockets fell to the Clippers, 122-106.

🤘 World Series MVP Jeremy Peña and fellow champion David Hensley of the Houston Astros toss out some autographed balls at the @HoustonRockets game! pic.twitter.com/KG0QyB0W4f — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2022

