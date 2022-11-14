Fans camp out for hours ahead of Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña's shift at Raising Cane's

The 'Stros rookie spent some time grabbing lunch, before being trained and working the lines.

HOUSTON — Despite the chilly temperatures and gloomy weather, Houston Astros fans brought their energy and appetite to Raising Cane's on Monday!

Once he arrived, Peña spent some time leveling up with some lunch before he was trained to work the drive-thru and counter. Fans overtook the parking lot of the shopping center just to get a glimpse of the shortstop before he started his shift.

One superfan drove in from Dayton with his fiancé on Sunday so they could sleep in their car overnight and be the first ones in line.

"I just really want to get a jersey signed," Nathan Doyle said. "Just to see him face-to-face...get a jersey signed and keep it in memory of the World Series and in memory of my grandma as well. Y'all did amazing and thank y'all for doing it for Houston."

Doyle said his grandma was a lifelong Astros fan who recently passed away, so he wanted to dedicate today to her.

It's been a fun November for the rookie who also got fitted for his World Series grillz last week by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang. Pena was the first member to get his grillz as a token of appreciation for winning the World Series.