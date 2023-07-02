Baby girl No. 2 on the way for Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., wife Kara

Lance and Kara McCullers made the announcement accompanied with a family photo on Instagram.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The McCullers family is expecting another addition to their bullpen.

Kara McCullers, the wife of Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., announced on Instagram that the family of three was expecting a fourth -- a baby girl.

It's unclear when the baby will be born.

On New Year's Day in 2020, the McCullers family announced the birth of their first child, Ava Rae McCullers.

“2019 brought me my biggest blessing of all. Welcome to the world Ava Rae McCullers 👼😭💗” Kara said in a post on Instagram showing her holding their newborn daughter.

Lance is out for the season after undergoing bone spur surgery earlier this year. He's expected to return during the 2024 season.

McCullers, who has a well-documented injury history, had issues with his right arm flare-up back in February, which led to him being temporarily shut down. Manager Dusty Baker later confirmed McCullers would miss Opening Day for the 'Stros with a muscle strain.