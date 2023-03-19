It's gold season! Astros to commemorate 2022 World Series title with special gear

The team store will be open for 24 hours so fans can get the new gear.

HOUSTON — How sweet it is! To commemorate the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series championship, the team is releasing special edition gold uniforms, hats and other items.

The team store at Union Station will be open for 24 hours straight to lets fans get what they want, including jerseys, T-shirts, hats and more.

Fans who go to the store during the "gold rush" will also be allowed to sit on a special throne and take photos. There will also be special appearances by Orbit, the Shooting Stars and the 2017 and 2022 World Series trophies.