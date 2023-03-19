Houston Astros star Jose Altuve will undergo surgery for injured right hand

Altuve grimaced as he walked off the field and was spotted later in the dugout with a splint on his thumb.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will undergo surgery for a fractured right thumb in the upcoming days, according to the team. A timeline for his return to the field won't be available until after surgery.

The Astros' second baseman took a 96 mph sinker off the hand in the fifth inning while facing Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard. He grimaced as he walked off the field and was spotted later in the dugout with a splint on his thumb.

According to several reports from ESPN and USA Today, Altuve could miss up to two months following surgery.

Bard relieved Lance Lynn to start the inning and was wild throughout, walking two batters and throwing a pair of wild pitches.

Bard, a 37-year-old right-hander, allowed all four batters who faced him to reach base as Venezuela overcame a three-run deficit to take a 6-5 lead. Venezuela eventually lost 9-7 after Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning for the United States.