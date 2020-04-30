Astros World Series championship ring pulled from auction at team's request

The ring originally belonged to former Astros scout Mike Brito and was put up for auction on April 13.

HOUSTON — An auction listing for a 2017 Houston Astros World Series championship ring has been removed for legal reasons.

Goldin Auctions said it received communication from the Houston Astros demanding that the company remove the ring from an upcoming auction.

The ring originally belonged to former Astros scout Mike Brito.

Brito, according to Goldin Auctions, signed an agreement that gives the Astros the right to buy the ring for $1. A similar clause was used in 2017 when another auction house, Lelands.com, removed a 2016 Chicago Cubs championship ring from its catalog.

Goldin Auctions said it will return the ring to the consignor.

"Despite being informed that the consignor has pledged to donate 100% of his net proceeds and Goldin Auctions agreed to donate 100% of the buyers' premium to the CAMCare Foundation for COVID-19 related causes at New Jersey's Cooper Hospital and PPE at CAMCare health centers, the Astros refused to support the charity, and instead insisted Goldin Auctions stop the auction," Goldin Auctions said in a statement.

The auction listing first appeared on April 13. Three days later, Goldin Auctions announced the auction was for charity.

"I am going to write a check for the amount the charity would have gotten had the ring sold," tweeted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin late Wednesday night. "Can't believe some people especially billionaire teams (sic)."

Goldin Auctions claims it was unaware of the $1 buyback provision.

