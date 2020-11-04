HOUSTON — The Astros Foundation on Saturday pledged a $100,000 donation to slugger Alex Bregman’s FEEDHOU fundraising campaign.

Bregman announced the launch of the campaign Friday in which he aims to raise $1 million for the Houston Food Bank during the coronavirus pandemic. Bregman made a $100,000 pledge to kick off the campaign. Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale also made a $100,000 donation.

“Whitney and I are extremely proud of Alex and several other Astros players, for the way they’ve stepped up to support our city at this critical time,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “Our players continue to show their love for our community, and we are happy to join forces with Alex to provide food for those who need it most during this time.”

The Astros said Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, are also donating to the Houston Food Bank. Verlander announced last week plans to donate his paycheck every week to a worthy organization assisting with the COVID-19 crisis. The Houston Food Bank is the first recipient of the couple’s donations.

For more information on FEEDHOU and to make a donation, click here.

