HOUSTON — Houston Astros star Alex Bregman started his Saturday morning giving back to his community by distributing meals to families with children.

The third baseman and shortstop teamed up with members of Society of St. Vincent De Paul and volunteers with the Houston Food Bank to give out nearly 500 meals to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals consist of healthy nutritious foods and drinks like chicken, vegetables, fruits and milk.

Families will be given enough food to feed children for a week, according to Amy Ragan, chief development officer with the Houston Food Bank. She said the food bank has been distributing 150 percent more meals than what they normally do due to the pandemic.

Bregman started a campaign last week to raise money to put food on the table for kids and his campaign has already raised a million dollars which he donated to the Houston Food Bank.

"They have done such an amazing job helping the community and I just like to say thank you to everyone who has contributed to this," said Bregman.

When asked about the future of the MLB season, Bregman said he doesn't know too much and can't wait to get back and play, but since he has the free time he is focused on doing more important things like helping the people in his community.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the Houston Food Bank, visit the website.

The website also has a list of where and when distributions are happening if you and your family are in need of food.

