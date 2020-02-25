WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from last week of fans heading to West Palm Beach for Spring Training.
José Altuve was booed lustily, called a cheater and even plunked with a pitch.
Still, the Houston Astros second baseman insisted he tuned out hecklers and just played baseball when he and three teammates also implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that’s rocked the game made their spring debut against the Detroit Tigers.
Altuve took a third called strike to a round of cheers in his first at-bat. He hit a crowd-quieting RBI double into the left-field corner his next time up.
Later, he showed no signs of being upset when he was grazed in the foot by a pitch.
