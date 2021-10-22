Sweat, whistles and blinking lights: Red Sox broadcasters, fans accuse Astros Valdez, Alvarez of cheating in Game 5

First, Red Sox broadcasters stirred the pot by pointing out that Framber Valdez kept touching his temple when he got a new ball. Seriously? Oh, and that’s not all.

HOUSTON — There’s no crying in baseball -- unless you’re a Red Sox broadcaster or fan looking for excuses for getting torched by the red hot Astros in Games 4 and 5.

The ‘Stros combined clutch pitching with hot bats at Fenway and headed back to Houston with a 3-2 series lead in their pockets and home field advantage.

Now, some Boston fans are claiming Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez cheated when he gave up only three hits and one run in eight solid innings.

Red Sox broadcasters first stirred the pot by pointing out that Valdez kept touching his temple each time he got a new ball. They implied he had something on his forehead to doctor the ball so he could get a good grip. Seriously? News flash: ballplayers sweat.

Is that all you got, Beantown?

Nope. Conspiracy theorists are also tweeting they heard whistles right before Yordan Alvarez launched a bomb over the Green Monster in the second inning. Listen to any game and you will hear whistles. Fans whistle. Duh.

Are the #astros cheating again? You can clearly hear a whistle before the pitch and look at Yordan’s smirk rounding third. A smug smirk like he just got away with something. #ALCS2021 #RedSoxvsAstros pic.twitter.com/pqOtZGF3Ef — Pablo (@PFReardon21) October 20, 2021

Then there was the mysterious blinking light in center field that Red Sox manager Alex Cora pointed out to the umps. Does he really think the Astros rigged center field? At Fenway? Take a seat, Cora.

“It wasn’t in anybody’s eyes or point of vision or distraction. It was some reflective tape that somebody had put out there. It looked like a light shining off the lights, but I didn’t really see it. I didn’t have the angle to see it,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said after the game.

Alright Jomboy lite, you can hear the same whistling during Red Sox at bats. What a horrible horrible take. Just completely ignore the fact that they were shining a light in CF when the Sox were batting or when Red Sox employees were removing what looks like a camera from CF pic.twitter.com/E1gqOHjurb — Nathan (@N8DAWG2) October 21, 2021

We won’t even remind them that Cora was suspended in 2020 after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred tagged him as the ringleader of the Astros 2017 trash can scandal.

That was so four seasons ago, but fans -- and broadcasters -- in other cities will love to hate the Astros for years to come.

Let them keep whining and watch us keep winning -- and whistling while we work.